Was Shannon Brown Caught Cheating On Monica With A Baby Is Involved?

Former Laker baller Shannon Brown has been trending on social media but not for signing an NBA contract. Brown is trending after reports surfaced that he was caught cheating on his singer/wife Monica and the side chick had his baby!!!

To make matters worse, it’s rumored that Brown could care less about the baby that the side chick had and wanted her silence…..so she decided to release all the DMs, Texts and sonograms to the world.

Social media is going crazy because it’s one thing to get caught cheating, but it’s a whole other thing when you say you don’t care about the innocent child created from your messiness.

Was Shannon Brown Caught Cheating On Monica With A Baby Is Involved?

