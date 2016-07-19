Lauryn Hill Says Tax Troubles In Recent Reports Are Nothing New

A few days ago, news broke that Lauryn Hill had gotten mixed up in tax problems once again. But the 41-year-old took to Twitter to let everyone know that her tax issues are nothing new.

The “Killing Me Softly” singer says the tax problems are the same ones she’s been dealing with for years now. The New York Daily News reports that a tax judgement filed on June 30 states she still owes $438,211. New Jersey documents also show there is a tax lien from 2012 that amounts to $446,386.60.

Back in 2013, the IRS accused Lauryn of not paying $1 million in back taxes, and after allegedly evading taxes she was sentenced to three months in federal prison.

In the message, Lauryn reveals her low-key life is partially because of her money problems:

“It has been an uphill battle, but we’re getting over the hump. I left the game, I wanted out, the way it was organized needed adjustment. When you eat a lot of other people’s debts and become financially responsible for as many people as I did, a break like the one I took was necessary,” she wrote.

Most recently, Lauryn was supposed to perform at the Grammy Awards with The Weeknd but pulled out last-minute. She made it up a few days later when she joined the Canadian crooner on stage during his The Tonight Show appearance.

