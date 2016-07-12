What Does 21st Century Policing Look Like? [VIDEO]

United Communities Against Crime, Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence and Delegate Deloris McQuinn will host the “Through Your Eyes, A Community Conversation” on Tuesday, July 12 from 6pm-8pm. Do you have rights at a traffic stop? What are they? What is the General Assembly going to do about new legislation for public safety for all people and not a select few? Should police officers who don’t report the conduct of their follow officers be reprimanded? Bring your concerns, suggestions and solutions to the conversation at Martin Luther King Middle School at 1000 Mosby Street ‪#‎MakeItHomeRVA‬ Our special guest is the community. Also, featuring Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham, Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones, Richmond Sheriff CT Woody Jr. and those who have been harassed by police and lived to report it.

RELATED STORIES:

Bill of Rights: General warrants of search or seizure prohibited

Attorney Mark Herring Initiates Fair, Safe 21st Century Policing in Virginia

Regional Training Tours Across Virginia on Fair, Safe 21st Century Policing