The police-related deaths last week have left many people inspired to change the way the public deals with police.

And The Game, who teamed up with Snoop Dogg last week in an effort to improve L.A.’s relationship with cops, is involved in yet another good deed.

“I had conversations with my oldest son [Harlem] about good cops and bad ones and he did his research and found officer [Norman’s] page. I was touched by how active he is in the Black community where he polices,” The Game wrote on Instagram.

Little Rock’s Officer Tommy Norman has risen to internet fame by donating toys and food to kids and people in need.

Inspired to help, Harlem started a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 for Officer Norman to continue his charitable efforts. Harlem’s campaign has raised $46,000 so far. The rapper, who is very proud of his son, donated the first $1,000.

“Every police interaction does not have to be a negative one and Officer Norman is changing that one person at a time,” Harlem states on the GoFundMe page.

Officer Norman responded to Harlem’s act of kindness with a shout out on Instagram.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

SOURCE: Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Issa Rae Launches Scholarship Fund For Alton Sterling’s Children

Someone Started A GoFundMe To Help Kanye West Pay His $53 Million Debt

The Game And His Son Raise Over $40K For Arkansas Police Officer was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: