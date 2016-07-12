The Game And His Son Raise Over $40K For Arkansas Police Officer

The police-related deaths last week have left many people inspired to change the way the public deals with police.
And The Game, who teamed up with Snoop Dogg last week in an effort to improve L.A.’s relationship with cops, is involved in yet another good deed.
“I had conversations with my oldest son [Harlem] about good cops and bad ones and he did his research and found officer [Norman’s] page. I was touched by how active he is in the Black community where he polices,” The Game wrote on Instagram.
Good afternoon world…… So as I told you yesterday, I had conversations with my oldest son @hvrlemtaylor about good cops & bad ones & he did his research & found officer @tnorman23's page & i was touched by how active he is in the black community where he polices. My son said, how does he help all of these kids & stuff, is he rich ??? I said I don't know if he's rich but sometimes it doesn't take much to help those in need son…… Being that my son is on vacation with his mother visiting relatives in Atlanta, Arkansas & Louisiana he wanted to do something for officer @tnorman23 in Little Rock so he delevoped a #GoFundMe to try & raise $50,000 & in 5 hours were over 1/2 way there…. so that officer @tnorman23 can continuously stuff his trunk with toys, goodies, food & other things to help him continue contributing to the kids & people in Little Rock Arkansas….. (& BEFORE SOMEONE NEGATIVE PUTS IT IN THE COMMENTS BELOW, YES I COULD'VE GIVEN THE 10K MYSELF BUT THAT WOULDVE STOLEN THE JOY OUT OF MY SONS IDEA & HIS COMMITMENT & DEDICATION FOR SOMETHING & SOMEONE HE FELT TOUCHED BY). But as I type, I AM GOING TO DONATE THE 1st $1,000 !!!!!!!! Not only am I proud of my son for taking initiative, I'm thankful that I've raised him with such a pure heart regardless of the negativities he's seen me over come…… So please CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO & donate anything as small as $1 to the officers mission & together we will help a good soul continue being a super role model for other law enforcement & a life saver for the children of tomorrow…… As soon as the $10,000 goal is reached… The funds will then be transferred from my @therobinhoodproject account by my charity's manager @ilndprncss to officer @tnorman23. "It takes a village to raise a child" & this good cop is going the extra mile for a lot of young African American children… #BlackLivesMatter to more than just #BlackLives #AGoodSonForAGoodCop #StayCommitted [Tag as many people to this post as you can & FOLLOW officer @tnorman23 NOW….. I'm really amazed by what he is doing !!!] again… PLEASE CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO & contribute ANYTHING you'd like… THANK EVERYONE THAT HAS DONATED SO FAR !!!
Little Rock’s Officer Tommy Norman has risen to internet fame by donating toys and food to kids and people in need.
Inspired to help, Harlem started a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 for Officer Norman to continue his charitable efforts. Harlem’s campaign has raised $46,000 so far. The rapper, who is very proud of his son, donated the first $1,000.
“Every police interaction does not have to be a negative one and Officer Norman is changing that one person at a time,” Harlem states on the GoFundMe page.
Officer Norman responded to Harlem’s act of kindness with a shout out on Instagram.
