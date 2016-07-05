CLOSE
5 Tracks To Put Into Rotation This Week: 2016 ESSENCE Festival Edition

Our weekly selection of must-hear tunes, hand-picked and delivered — just for you.

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

In between live sets, press conferences and visiting booths in the NOLA Convention Center, we found time to check out the new artists roaming around the 2016 ESSENCE Festival. For this week’s five-track selection, we rounded up videos by the noteworthy up-and-comers we had the chance to see. Get acquainted below.

 

BJ The Chicago Kid – “Turnin Me Up” (Live)

BJ The Chicago Kid is bringing that old thing back. Press play below and find out why NPR‘s calling the crooner’s In My Mind “a soul record with all the ingredients that make R&B great.”

 

Ingrid – “Flex” Feat. Sevyn Streeter

Third Ward rapper-singer Ingrid Burley is the latest signee to Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment. She also wrote Queen Bey’s “Love Drought” from Lemonade. “Flex” comes from Burley’s Trill Feels EP and features Sevyn Streeter.

 

Tish Hyman – “Subway Art”

“Subway Art” is the first single from Tish Hyman‘s debut album, Dedicated To. The Bronx artist told press at ESSENCE Festival this weekend: “[‘Subway Art’ is] about how I felt riding the trains in New York, and if you’ve ever ridden the train in New York, then you can visualize this.” Dedicated To drops July 12.

 

Luke James – “Oh God” Feat. Hit-Boy

Luke Jamescover of “The Beautiful Ones” at the 2016 ESSENCE Fest Prince tribute had us all in our feelings. Watch his video for “Oh God” featuring Hit-Boy below. His self-titled album Luke James is out now.

 

Daley – “Alone Together” Feat. Marsha Ambrosius

Daley‘s advice to other young artists is to study other artists. “If you’re really at that beginning stage, find an artist that inspires you, that you really love and you want to listen to everything they’ve ever done,” he told BBC America. “Mine was Prince.” Hear the influence below.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

5 Tracks To Put Into Rotation This Week: 2016 ESSENCE Festival Edition was originally published on theurbandaily.com

