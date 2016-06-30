CLOSE
Homepage Lead
Home

The Funniest Post-Game NBA Interviews

The folks behind the House Of Hoops YouTube account put together a super cut of all the NBA players who pretty much owned the media.

Other than their immense talent, NBA players are often known for their big personalities.

While those personalities are often restricted on the court, they’re always on display after a big lose or major win at the post-game press conferences.

The folks behind the House Of Hoops YouTube account put together a super cut of all the NBA players who pretty much owned the media. It starts with Boston Celtics player Brian Scalabrine‘s legendary interview after winning the NBA Finals in 2008. A reporter asks him how it felt to win a championship but not be able to play a single second. Rather than getting angry, Scalabrine explains that it doesn’t matter because in five years the media won’t remember any of that, but he’ll still be an NBA champ.

One of the funniest moments in the video is when Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was interviewed in the locker room following a win, and no matter what he was asked, his answer was “execution.” One of the reporters huddled around him asks if he’s upset, and Westbrook hilariously says, “No, I just don’t like you.”

Another Westbrook moment became comedic gold when he was asked, “Did the Thunder lose or did the Utah Jazz win?”

From that birthed this legendary gif:

Russell Westbrook - Yall Niggas Trippin '- (Funny)

Check out some of the NBA’s funniest interviews up top.

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE: 

The “Ride Along 2” Cast Recalls Ridiculously Funny Behind The Scenes Antics

NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Ben Simmons’ Cousin Killed In Hit-And-Run

The Funniest Post-Game NBA Interviews was originally published on theurbandaily.com

funny , nba , Russell Westbook

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close