Other than their immense talent, NBA players are often known for their big personalities.

While those personalities are often restricted on the court, they’re always on display after a big lose or major win at the post-game press conferences.

The folks behind the House Of Hoops YouTube account put together a super cut of all the NBA players who pretty much owned the media. It starts with Boston Celtics player Brian Scalabrine‘s legendary interview after winning the NBA Finals in 2008. A reporter asks him how it felt to win a championship but not be able to play a single second. Rather than getting angry, Scalabrine explains that it doesn’t matter because in five years the media won’t remember any of that, but he’ll still be an NBA champ.

One of the funniest moments in the video is when Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was interviewed in the locker room following a win, and no matter what he was asked, his answer was “execution.” One of the reporters huddled around him asks if he’s upset, and Westbrook hilariously says, “No, I just don’t like you.”

Another Westbrook moment became comedic gold when he was asked, “Did the Thunder lose or did the Utah Jazz win?”

From that birthed this legendary gif:

Check out some of the NBA’s funniest interviews up top.

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

The Funniest Post-Game NBA Interviews was originally published on theurbandaily.com