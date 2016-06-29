CLOSE
Kanye West Just Announced A Major Partnership With adidas

The rapper's finally getting the kind of support from the fashion industry he's been asking for.

adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement

Just when you though Kanye West couldn’t get any more influential in streetwear fashion, he steps up his game with the introduction of adidas + KANYE WEST.

Today the design company and the rapper announced a new partnership which is said to be the most significant ever “between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”

The strengthened alliance will allow Kanye to further delve into his passion for fashion and sportswear in the dopest way possible.

These past two years adidas and YEEZY have given a glimpse into our future. This partnership illustrates that anyone with a dream can dream without limitations,” said the 39-year-old lyricist in a press release.

Adidas’ Chief Marketing Officer, Eric Liedtke, is happy to have ‘Ye on the team and is looking forward to what he has up his sleeve.

Kanye is a true creator who has the ability to see things others don’t. We are excited and honored to build on this partnership, and eagerly look forward to defining the future together. With adidas + KANYE WEST we are exploring new territories by opening up the sports world to Kanye’s creativity. This is what adidas has always been about, empowering creators to create the new,” said Liedtke.

Kanye’s finally getting the kind of support from the fashion industry he’s been asking for over the past few years. Now it’s time to wait and see what Mr. West does with it.

