Legendary College Basketball Coach Pat Summitt Dead At 64

She passed away 'peacefully.'

2000 Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Legendary college women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt has died at the age of 64 due to complications from Alzheimer’s.

Summitt’s son, Tyler, says she passed away “peacefully” Tuesday morning amongst family and friends.

“She did so with bravely fierce determination, just as she did with every opponent she ever faced. Even though it’s incredibly difficult to come to terms that she is no longer with us, we can all find peace in knowing she no longer carries the heavy burden of this disease,” he said in a statement.

Summitt was the coach with the most wins in NCAA Division 1 history, as she was a staple at the University of Tennessee’s women’s basketball team for nearly 40 years.

Her lengthy list of accomplishments includes winning 16 Southeastern Conference regular season titles and 16 conference tournament titles. She was an eight-time SEC coach of the year and seven-time NCAA coach of the year. She also coached the U.S. women’s Olympic team in 1984 and won a gold medal.

Summitt even boasted a 100 percent graduation rate.

Summitt may have retired in 2012, but her impact on the culture of basketball and the women she coached will live on forever. A public memorial service is expected to be held at Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville later this week.

SOURCE: Sports Illustrated | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Legendary College Basketball Coach Pat Summitt Dead At 64 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

ncaa , pat summitt

