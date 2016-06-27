CLOSE
The Best Reactions To The 2016 BET Awards

When BET said “we got you,” they meant it. This year’s BET Awards was nothing short of entertaining, filled with moments that had us in our feelings as much as they had us wondering “did that really just happen?” Not only was Prince honored with multiple tribute performances throughout the night, but Beyoncé showed up for a surprise performance (and hopped on a plane directly after). As always, Twitter was lit throughout the festivities. We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to the 2016 BET Awards.

 

 

