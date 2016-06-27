When BET said “we got you,” they meant it. This year’s BET Awards was nothing short of entertaining, filled with moments that had us in our feelings as much as they had us wondering “did that really just happen?” Not only was Prince honored with multiple tribute performances throughout the night, but Beyoncé showed up for a surprise performance (and hopped on a plane directly after). As always, Twitter was lit throughout the festivities. We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to the 2016 BET Awards.

Nah I can't fucking breathe pic.twitter.com/gwZgy8O4JG — Karma (@_Greatnesss) June 27, 2016

Nah Desiigner just caught me off guard 😂 He was on stage, I looked down at my phone for minute then I looked up & he was by me 😳😂 — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) June 27, 2016

Bey: I'mma do Freedom.#BETAwards: Yes.

Bey: Whole stage gonna be wet.@BET: We don't care.

Bey: Folks might get electrocuted.

BET: Worth it — ☔️ April ☔️ (@ReignOfApril) June 27, 2016

greet her at the door like pic.twitter.com/3F9relIMNP — Mr. World Premiere (@yardieiz4life) June 27, 2016

chris brown right now pic.twitter.com/A5dIAOgR75 — Mr. World Premiere (@yardieiz4life) June 27, 2016

And Spike Lee dressed up like a Hennessy sponsored Willy Wonka. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sLOzG0Chyv — X (@XLNB) June 27, 2016

Jennifer Hudson rockin the Kobe outfit pic.twitter.com/e9cEQamnJX — DJ R-Tistic (@dj_RTistic) June 27, 2016

When your parents finally let you watch BET Uncut https://t.co/TKoVd4nNp9 — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWillTV) June 27, 2016

birdman really showed up with a bootleg weezy pic.twitter.com/KID9yzcmEa — Mr. World Premiere (@yardieiz4life) June 27, 2016

Kirk Franklin talks like Desiigner dances. — DDot Omen (@DDotOmen) June 27, 2016

Beyonce and Kendrick being purified in the waters of lake minnetonka. #Betawards pic.twitter.com/QDQCAut9YM — JLBarrow (@JLBarrow) June 27, 2016

BEYONCÉ GOT A WHOLE ASS WEEK TO GET TO THAT CONCERT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/OKwiN4eD3l — Nino Brown (@Thoticus) June 27, 2016

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

