If you’re 18-years-old and younger, chances are you only know about one kind of Jay Z: The art-loving, Blue Ivy-holding, bike-riding, no-hyphen-having super rich Jay Z we have in 2016.

However, that’s not the Jay Z that was introduced to the world in the mid-’90s. That Jay Z was still gutter, straight out of the streets of Brooklyn. And on June 25th, 1996, 20 years ago today, he dropped his classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

Truth be told, even though it had all the ingredients — deep verses, classic guest appearances, and amazing beats from some of the greatest producers ever — the album wasn’t seen as a classic out of the gate (a la Nas’ Illmatic). It took a couple of years for that to happen. But now, most recognize the album as Jay Z’s peak.

On the 20-year anniversary of the release of Hov’s greatest album, we’re gonna shout out the behind the scenes folks that made the album the classic it is.

So click through the gallery to see all the major players of Reasonable Doubt and what they are up to now.

Where Are They Now: The Major Players Behind Jay Z’s Classic Debut Album “Reasonable Doubt” (LIST) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Dame Dash , Jay-Z , reasonable doubt

