The King shall stay in Cleveland!

LeBron James has revealed that he plans on remaining in Cleveland because he is truly happy with where he is in his career.

“I love it here. I love being here. I love my teammates. Obviously my agent will take care of all the logistical things, but I’m happy. I’ve got no plans to go nowhere at this point,” James told Cleveland.com, before he boarded a float at the Quicken Loans Arena for the Cavalier‘s championship parade.

“This is the happiest time in my life right now,” James added.

James will become a free agent if he declines the one-year, $24 million player’s option in his contract. He likely will, but will do so just so he can get somewhere north of $30 million.

This means the 31-year-old star has the full intention of leading his squad to the NBA Finals to hopefully hoist that trophy up again next year.

It’s time to win another one for the ‘Land.

SOURCE: Cleveland.com | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

LeBron James Confirms He Is Staying In Cleveland Next Year was originally published on theurbandaily.com