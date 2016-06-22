You know how Cleveland just won its first professional sports championship in over half a century?

Well, Republicans are here to ruin the victorious vibe.

One way the Cavaliers celebrated was by making a slight change to the giant LeBron James billboard that sits across from the Quicken Loans Arena where the team plays.

Here’s what it looked like before:

LeBron James billboard'ları, Cleveland'a geri dönmüş.. pic.twitter.com/FANOI5BTfY — Muhabirin Köşesi (@muhabirinkosesi) October 30, 2014

And here’s how it looks now:

The Republican National Committee is taking down Cleveland's iconic LeBron billboard https://t.co/SKhlxvweUh pic.twitter.com/kUE9Ur1mvx — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) June 22, 2016

The new edition shows just how much the city appreciates the Cavs hard work, but the GOP wants to remove the the iconic billboard for the Republican National Convention, which is set to take place from July 18 to 21.

A statement, released by Sherwin Williams, who owns the building on which the billboard rests, recently revealed:

“The RNC has slated a red, white, and blue proclamation declaring – this land is our land – for the spot on the Sherwin Williams headquarters where LeBron now stands, arms up, over the city. Early Monday it was unclear whether the Cavs sign would stay since Cleveland won the NBA championship with James chosen as MVP.”

So on July 5 the giant billboard will come down – just a few weeks after the historic win.

SOURCE: CBS Sports, GQ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE:

LeBron James Jr. Is Already Getting Scholarship Offers

Rihanna Sent LeBron Some Serious Instagram Love After He Won The NBA Championship

LeBron James Fires Back At Critics On Social Media

Republicans Are Removing LeBron James’ Iconic Billboard In Cleveland was originally published on theurbandaily.com