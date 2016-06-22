CLOSE
Republicans Are Removing LeBron James’ Iconic Billboard In Cleveland

A Republican National Convention ad is set to take its place.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Two

You know how Cleveland just won its first professional sports championship in over half a century?

Well, Republicans are here to ruin the victorious vibe.

One way the Cavaliers celebrated was by making a slight change to the giant LeBron James billboard that sits across from the Quicken Loans Arena where the team plays.

Here’s what it looked like before:

And here’s how it looks now:

The new edition shows just how much the city appreciates the Cavs hard work, but the GOP wants to remove the the iconic billboard for the Republican National Convention, which is set to take place from July 18 to 21.

A statement, released by Sherwin Williams, who owns the building on which the billboard rests, recently revealed:

“The RNC has slated a red, white, and blue proclamation declaring – this land is our land – for the spot on the Sherwin Williams headquarters where LeBron now stands, arms up, over the city. Early Monday it was unclear whether the Cavs sign would stay since Cleveland won the NBA championship with James chosen as MVP.”

So on July 5 the giant billboard will come down – just a few weeks after the historic win.

SOURCE: CBS Sports, GQ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Republicans Are Removing LeBron James’ Iconic Billboard In Cleveland was originally published on theurbandaily.com

