CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Here’s A Poem That Michael Jordan Wrote For A Crush In Grade School

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

It turns out Michael Jordan isn’t just an impeccable athlete, but he is also quite the poet.

We knew MJ had a way with words because he’s such a talented trash-talker but he’s also pretty smooth with the ladies too.

ESPN‘s Darren Rovell revealed on Twitter that a poem Jordan wrote to a girl in grade school is being auctioned off next week.

The poem is titled “Only You” and reads “Only you can brighten my day,” Jordan wrote. “Only you can show me the way. Only you can except my love. You and the great man above. Only you can kiss my cheek. When I with you I never fear defeat. I hope you grow very, very tall. Because right now you haven’t grown at all. My face shows happiness and blue. Because I will love Only You.”

The poem will be up for auction soon at Goldin Auctions.

SOURCE: Complex | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Here’s A Poem That Michael Jordan Wrote For A Crush In Grade School was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Michael Jordan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 6 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close