Daddy Lessons: Matthew Knowles On How He Really Feels About Jay-Z

Proud Papa Knowles gives it to you straight, no chaser.

| 06.19.16
Circle Of Sisters 2015 - Day 2

Despite years of speculation that Beyoncé had completely removed her dad, Matthew Knowles, from her life, the proud father is setting the record straight about his relationship with his famous daughter.

During an interview with Magic 107.5’s Maria More, Knowles dished on his Father’s Day plans and a very special moment when Beyoncé had him crying like a baby. After requesting the Lemonade track “Daddy,” he told Maria, “I cried like a baby, I was just talking about it on another interview, Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers.”

Proud daddy and grandpa Houston

He also bragged about Solange‘s role as  Creative & Art Consultant of Puma’s female division and how proud he was of her, saying, “I’m proud on this Father’s Day that I helped to develop my kids to be entrepreneurs, they don’t need me to be their manager, because they have the skills to be managers and executives to run their own companies. They need me to be their dad…that whole firing thing wasn’t even accurate.”

To the surprise of many, Matthew even opened up about his feelings for his son-in-law, Jay Z, telling Maria, I don’t talk to Jay Z, we don’t see each other…when we see each other, we have respect for each other…he is the father of my grandchild and my daughter loves him so I don’t have that kind of relationship…and if you listen to the song “Daddy,” she said she wanted to marry someone like her daddy and I think Jay-Z is a very very smart businessman.”

Beyoncé sparked curiosity about her relationship with her estranged father after sharing photos on Instagram of him having a fun time with his granddaughter Blue Ivy while at the Houston stop of the Formation tour.

Check out what else Knowles had to say in the interview above.

Source: Magic Atl|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty, Instagram

 

Daddy Lessons: Matthew Knowles On How He Really Feels About Jay-Z was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , Jay-Z , lemonade , Matthew Knowles , solange

