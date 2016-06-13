CLOSE
5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week

Our weekly selection of must-hear tunes, hand-picked and delivered – just for you.

Big K.R.I.T. And BJ The Chicago Kid In Concert - Birmingham, AL

SiR – “Cadillac Dreams” (Feat. Big K.R.I.T)

Inglewood singer-songwriter SiR taps Big K.R.I.T for “Cadillac Dreams” from his upcoming debut. Seven Sundays, which was originally released as an EP in 2014, drops July 31 via Fresh Selects.

 

BADBADNOTGOOD – “Confessions Pt II” (Feat. Colin Stetson)

Toronto psych-jazz quartet BADBADNOTGOODnotable for their work with Ghostface Killah and Frank Oceanhave a new album on the way. “Confessions Pt II” reminds us to keep an ear in their direction. Catch the boys live on August 11 when they open for Herbie Hancock at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. IV is slated for July 8 release and available for pre-order now.

 

A.CHAL – “Psycho”

It was 2013’s Bedroom Riots that nabbed A.CHAL (Alejandro Chal) his Sony ATV publishing deal, but it will be his latest Welcome to GAZI that gets everybody talking. “A. Chal is flames famz,” HOT97’s Ebro recently tweeted. “Psycho” makes it easy to understand why.

 

Flores – “Oceans” (Produced by Maths Time Joy)

Norway’s Flores says 90s R&B and electronica are influences. “Oceans” dabbles in both, while also creating a sonic experience all its own. British producer Maths Time Joy assists on the latest single, which serves as an appetizer from Flores’ upcoming debut EP.

 

Rationale – “Palms”

Zimbabwe-born lothario Rationale encapsulates love’s vulnerability with “Palms.” “I open up my palms to you/ So I can let you in,” he croons. “This window to my soul/ That I wear on my skin/ Open up my palms for you.” Pre-order the alt-R&B artist’s self-titled album now. Revisit “Something For Nothing” via SoundCloud.

