CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Find Out Who Will Pay Tribute To Prince At The 2016 BET Awards

Prince & 3RDEYEGIRL - Live at Warner Theatre

Source: Getty Images / Getty

BET held back not a single ounce of shade following Billboard Music Awards’ Prince tribute. Playing off what seemed to be mass disappointment, the TV network shared a teaser for their upcoming award show with the message, “Yeah, we saw that. Don’t worry. We got you.”

In case you missed it:

And it seems they came through on their promise. Sheila E, Janelle Monae, D’Angelo and The Roots will headline the Prince tribute at the 2016 BET Awards, the network announced.

“2016 has not been kind to legends, but few losses have hit us as hard as the death of Prince on April 21,” BET said on their site. “While fans, and authorities, have been struggling to make sense of why he died (the medical examiner officially concluded last week that it was from an overdose of ‘self-administered fantanyl,’ a powerful painkiller he reportedly took to ease his hip and ankle pains), BET is focusing on celebrating his incredible life and unparalleled contributions to music.”

The 2016 BET Awards will air Sunday June 26.

SOURCE: BET, ET, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

2 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

Continue reading Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

 

Find Out Who Will Pay Tribute To Prince At The 2016 BET Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com

2016 BET Awards , BET , black music month , D'Angelo , janelle monae , prince , Sheila E , The Roots

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close