BET held back not a single ounce of shade following Billboard Music Awards’ Prince tribute. Playing off what seemed to be mass disappointment, the TV network shared a teaser for their upcoming award show with the message, “Yeah, we saw that. Don’t worry. We got you.”

In case you missed it:

And it seems they came through on their promise. Sheila E, Janelle Monae, D’Angelo and The Roots will headline the Prince tribute at the 2016 BET Awards, the network announced.

“2016 has not been kind to legends, but few losses have hit us as hard as the death of Prince on April 21,” BET said on their site. “While fans, and authorities, have been struggling to make sense of why he died (the medical examiner officially concluded last week that it was from an overdose of ‘self-administered fantanyl,’ a powerful painkiller he reportedly took to ease his hip and ankle pains), BET is focusing on celebrating his incredible life and unparalleled contributions to music.”

The 2016 BET Awards will air Sunday June 26.

SOURCE: BET, ET, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Find Out Who Will Pay Tribute To Prince At The 2016 BET Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com