Listen To Maxwell’s “1990X”

Maxwell hasn’t changed much since 1996, but that’s because he doesn’t have to. It’s the sultry swing of those signature laid-back grooves that make Mr. Rivera so timeless. With “1990X,” the neo-soul vet proves he’s yet to lose it.

“Lay here closely beside me,” he croons in his trademark falsetto. “Feel my heart as it’s pounding / We will climax with reason / ‘Cause we’re grown and we own it.”

blackSUMMERS’night will grace ears on July 1. For now, watch the lyric video for “1990X” below. We have visuals for “Lake By the Ocean” down there for you as well.

The Fire They Make: The Top 5 Songs That Sampled Maxwell

Bonnaroo & New Orleans Jazz Fest Line Ups Include Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam, Maxwell, J.Cole, Lauryn Hill, & More [FULL LIST]

Alicia Keys And Maxwell Heat Up the Screen In New Video

 

 

