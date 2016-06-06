CLOSE
Steph Curry Launches His Own Emoji App, “Stephmoji”

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven

Steph Curry with the emojis boy.

Following in the footsteps Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose, the Golden State Warrior is finally ready to help you step up your texting game. Enter StephMojis. Steph recently tweeted out a video of the emojis and there’s certainly a lot going on.

The emojis are a lot more detailed than most as there’s one with his signature dribbling with both hands which he does before each game. There’s even one that shows his mouth guard hanging out the side of his mouth.

Hilariously, there’s one with Steph holding a pot, courtesy of Drake‘s infamous lyrics in “0-100.” The shimmy dance that he does after he hits a long 3 is there too. The rest of the Curry family gets some emoji love as well, with Riley doing the Nae-Nae and the beautiful Ayesha Curry getting her own. The post-game press conference moment where Riley had to tell the world know how blessed she was got some emoji love too.

You can cop the emojis for Android or iOS for $2 here. We don’t imagine many Cleveland Cavaliers fans will be buying these.

SOURCE: CBS Sports | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Steph Curry Launches His Own Emoji App, “Stephmoji” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

ayesha curry , emojis , Riley Curry , Steph Curry

