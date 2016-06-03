French Montana Reveals “Mac & Cheese 4” Artwork & Release Date

French Montana‘s Mac & Cheese 4 is going to heat up the end of Summer ’16.

It’s been a long time coming, with Mac & Cheese 3 being dropped in November of 2012. French revealed the fourth installment of the series on Friday when he made the project available for pre-order on iTunes, thus revealing the artwork and the release date of August 19. The cover shows French with a bunch of gold chains dangling around his neck with his pet monkey, Julius Caesar sitting on his shoulder, rocking his own jewelry. The project is set to feature the already released tracks with Kanye West and Kodak Black. Hopefully that track he teased on Snapchat with Drake will make the cut as well.

With the amount of time French has put into the project, we expect it to be nothing but 14 tracks of fire.

SOURCE: SOHH | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

