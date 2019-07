You have tried this and that to lose weight. Be the Biggest loser today by simply losing the stress, depression, oppression, gossip, strife, idolatry, jealousy and the inability to forgive others. That’s 100 pounds. I tried it! I tested! It’s true!

This is my “Clo-ism” and I’m sticking to it. Miss Community Clooovia

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: