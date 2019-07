Rapper Snoop Dogg has never been one to bite his tongue, and this time he is fed up with black movies always being about the negative plight of the Blacks in America.

From “12 Years A Slave” to the current reboot mini-series “Roots,” Snoop says he is tired of seeing how America has dogged the Black man and wants more shows and movies about the success and progression of the Black man. he also wants all of his fans to boycott the current mini-series “Roots.” Do you agree?