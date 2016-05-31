CLOSE
This Inspiring Speech From A Harvard Graduate Has Captured The Internet

A Harvard graduate's poem on education and black liberation has captured the hearts of many.

Spoken word poetry, it exists on participation,” said Donovan Livingston.

Livingston, a 2016 graduate at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, gave a powerful and prolific five-minute speech, that has since seen millions of views on Facebook.

On May 25, Livingston’s poem titled, “Lift Off,” highlighted the power of education and black liberation, moving through time and space with delicate and deliberate psalms of self-love. The poem spoke to obstacles African-American students face in the education system, inspiring all to rise above the barriers.

What may not have been a traditional commencement address has now captured the heart and souls of many.

“I’ve always been the thorn on the side of injustice,” Livingston says to remind his peers that he is still standing despite the odds against him.

“Sky is no the limit, it is only the beginning. Lift off,” he says to round off his words of action to peers and administrators.

Well done Livingston! Congratulations to the class of 2016!

SOURCE: Harvard Graduate School of Education | VIDEO SOURCE: Facebook

