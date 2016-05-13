CLOSE
Body Of Chicago Medical Student Ambrose Monye Found In Lake Michigan

Police said it's unclear if foul play was involved, or even when Monye's body entered the lake.

Ambrose Monye

Case Type: Endangered

DOB: Jan. 1, 1988

Missing Date: April 22, 2016

Age Now: 28

Missing City: Chicago

Missing State: Illinois

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Ambrose Monye

Location Last Seen: Monye was last seen walking toward the University of Chicago’s John Crerar Library. Chicago Police say the last known sighting was near E. 55th Street and S. Lake Park Ave.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Monye was a medical student at the University of Guadalajara in Mexico and was in Chicago completing two-years of study at Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center.

“He frequents the coffee shops in the Hyde Park neighborhood,” Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Officer Laura Amezaga told NewsOne.

On May 8, a body was discovered at 5400 S. Lake Shore Drive. It took a few days, but the body was identified as that of Monye, Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Officer Nicole Trainor told NewsOne.

“He has been identified and now it’s a death investigation,” Trainor said. “It’s an investigation to determine the cause of the death.”

Trainor said it’s unclear if foul play was involved, or even when Monye’s body entered the lake. If any sort of foul play is discovered, the death investigation would become a homicide investigation.

Family members say Monye’s disappearance was strange because the 28-year-old was preparing to graduate in a few weeks.

“He’s just four weeks from his goal. His tickets to graduation are already bought for the ceremony. He ordered his cap and gown and everything,” Joseph Monye, Ambrose’s younger brother, told Dateline NBC before he was found. “I still have hope that my brother is out there, but it’s hard to be optimistic since it’s been so long.”

Joseph Monye, also a medical student, said he last spoke to his brother just before his disappearance and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Monye was a quiet and soft-spoken athlete who was interested in pursuing a career in cardiology.

Joseph Monye told the Chicago Tribune that the air conditioner was running when he entered his brother’s locked apartment to look for him and the fridge was stocked with newly purchased groceries.

“It’s insane,” said Joseph Monye. “It’s just not like him.”

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of disappearance or death of Ambrose Monye should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Victims’ Unit at (312) 747 8380, or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

PHOTO CREDIT: Handout

