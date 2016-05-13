CLOSE
Miss Community’s “Clo-ism” Expect Some Delays En Route To Success

You weeble, wobble, fall down, jump up, rollover, stand up, fall down and then Stand.  This is the timeline to victory, winning, and overcoming.  Welcome to the real winner’s circle.  I tried it! I tested it! It’s true…just another “Clo-ism

Check out Miss Community’s Daily “Clo-ism”

