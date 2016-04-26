CLOSE
Steph Curry Out For Several Weeks With A Sprained Knee

Steph Curry

Golden State fans have been holding their breathes ever since Steph Curry initially went down with an injury to his ankle, but now his latest injury to his knee has them sucking for air.

Curry injured his knee in the first half of their playoff game against the Houston Rockets last Sunday and it has been confirmed that he has suffered a Grade 1 sprain to his right knee and will miss 2 weeks.

The Warriors have such a dynamic team and great coaches that they probably won’t miss a beat….but its always good to have the best player in the NBA on the floor.

