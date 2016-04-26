CLOSE
Tom’ Brady’s “Deflategate” Suspension Reinstated!!!

Tom Brady

“Deflategate” was huge in 2015 when the New England Patriots and QB Tom Brady were accused of cheating when they used under-inflated footballs to gain a competitive edge in the playoffs.

Tom Brady won his appeal and played last season but now a federal appeals court has sided with the NFL by reinstating the original four-game suspension that  NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had initially given to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady’s suspension starts this season.

