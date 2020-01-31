CLOSE
Black History Month
Black History Month: Celebrating Black Women In Television

Desire Thompson

Black women aren’t stuck in the roles of yesteryear. Over time, they’ve graced screens – both big and small – playing versatile, relatable, and touching roles that help inspire #BlackGirlMagic all over the world.

Even in 2016, Black actresses are still making history with their presence and craft.

In honor of Black History Month 2016, NewsOne will honor the accomplishments of our Black politicians, organizers, entertainers, and everyday people who have undoubtedly contributed to this great nation.

