Over the weekend Blac Chyna had the internet going nuts when she posted a photo of rapper Future‘s name tattooed on her hand.

Rumors started swirling that the two were an item when they were spotted in Atlanta together.

After the photo surfaced of the tattoo, Future took to Twitter to clear up the rumors of their relationship.

Single & focusing on what makes me happy — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) October 27, 2015

Satisfying my fans with great vibes& waves consistently is the Turnup..winning — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) October 27, 2015

U kno I dnt fuck wit no rumors… — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) October 27, 2015

Who do you believe?

(Photo Source: AP/Blac Chyna Instagram)

