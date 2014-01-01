Don Lemon Named ‘Worst Journalist Of 2014′ By Columbia Journalism Review’s Darts And Laurels

Is Don Lemon (pictured) an apt anchor? Not according to the Columbia Journalism Review Darts & Laurel, which criticized Lemon for his less-than-stellar coverage of the Ferguson, Mo., protests, the hotbed where Black teen Michael Brown was gunned down by White then-policeman Darren Wilson during the summer.

The famed Columbia publication has a system of criticizing the press by awarding darts and laurels to those journalists it reviews. Lemon was the only journalist called out by the blog this year, and he was dart-worthy for his lack of finding the right words to say. According to the journal, Lemon’s “gaffes this year offer a case study in how to choose words wisely — or not.”

On March 20th, [Lemon] asked guests whether Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 could have been swallowed by a black hole: “I know it’s preposterous, but is it preposterous?” He later compared spanking children to training dogs and probed similarities between the release of U.S. Army POW Bowe Bergdahl and the Showtime series “Homeland.” When an alleged Bill Cosby rape victim appeared on his show on Nov. 18, he lectured, “You know, there are ways not to perform oral sex if you didn’t want to do it…Meaning the use of teeth, right?” Less than a week later, as protests turned violent in Ferguson, Mo., he described the scene: “Obviously, there’s a smell of marijuana in the air.” Lemon’s job isn’t easy. But he’s earned a DART for going there. Obviously.

Ouch!

