Girl, Calm Down: Claudia Jordan Comes For Phaedra Parks & NeNe Leakes

 

Claudia Jordan isn’t wasting any time getting into some drama with her new “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Phaedra Parks, and Cynthia Bailey is backing her up.

You might not have caught it, but there’s chatter that Phaedra threw some shade at Claudia during her recent appearance on “Ellen.” Apparently something Phaedra said struck a nerve for the “RHOA” newbie, who immediately hit up Twitter to call her out for getting bold once she was well out of arm’s reach.

Then Claudia made it a point to tweet her support for one of Phaedra’s most vehement detractors as she wrote:

And since it’s a catfight and grown women clearly lack imagination (*sarcasm*), Claudia posted a picture of herself in a bikini as if to imply that Phaedra is simply intimidated by beauty. Ah, yes, envy over physical appearance must be at the root of this problem. Makes perfect sense to us!

Meanwhile, Cynthia kept her shade brief with an educational post on Instagram that many believe was an indirect shot at Phaedra.

Fun Fact; Did u know that gremlins have uncontrollable cravings for chocolate?

And according to The Daily Mail, Phaedra’s not the only one bumping heads with Claudia: the new girl tangled with the show’s Queen Bee NeNe Leakes during a cast trip to Puerto Rico! Supposedly, the model had been trying to pick a fight to snag a little more camera time and interest from the producers. “Claudia kept trying to start an argument with NeNe to get attention,” a source close to production told The Daily Mail.

It didn’t take too much for Nene to snap back at Claudia in her alleged campaign for a cast confrontation. “After a few subtle digs, NeNe let into her; claiming that Claudia has a reputation for sleeping with lots of men in Hollywood and wearing ‘cheap’ clothes. “

That wasn’t the only shade Nene had for Claudia either! “Nene called Claudia a ‘pretender’ who was desperately trying to get a job on the show and living in Kenya’s shadow,” the source added.

Claudia hasn’t directly commented on the rumors that she was trying to instigate her battle with Nene Leakes, but she said on Twitter that starting a fight is out of her character.

Claudia’s no fool, and she knows how the reality TV game works. That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that she’s been snarky with her new co-workers. We might need her to take a breather on firing shots at the other ladies because she’s been in the mix for a couple of months, and she hasn’t even made her official debut yet.

