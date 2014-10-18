Girl, Calm Down: Claudia Jordan Comes For Phaedra Parks & NeNe Leakes

MUST READ: Kandi Buruss Claims Claudia Jordan Is Reading ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast

And according to The Daily Mail, Phaedra’s not the only one bumping heads with Claudia: the new girl tangled with the show’s Queen Bee NeNe Leakes during a cast trip to Puerto Rico! Supposedly, the model had been trying to pick a fight to snag a little more camera time and interest from the producers. “Claudia kept trying to start an argument with NeNe to get attention,” a source close to production told The Daily Mail.

It didn’t take too much for Nene to snap back at Claudia in her alleged campaign for a cast confrontation. “After a few subtle digs, NeNe let into her; claiming that Claudia has a reputation for sleeping with lots of men in Hollywood and wearing ‘cheap’ clothes. “

That wasn’t the only shade Nene had for Claudia either! “Nene called Claudia a ‘pretender’ who was desperately trying to get a job on the show and living in Kenya’s shadow,” the source added.

Claudia hasn’t directly commented on the rumors that she was trying to instigate her battle with Nene Leakes, but she said on Twitter that starting a fight is out of her character.

I will NEVER start mess w/ANYONE. I merely respond when necessary. I give EVERYONE the benefit of the doubt out the gate & expect the same — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) October 16, 2014

Claudia’s no fool, and she knows how the reality TV game works. That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that she’s been snarky with her new co-workers. We might need her to take a breather on firing shots at the other ladies because she’s been in the mix for a couple of months, and she hasn’t even made her official debut yet.

