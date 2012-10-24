CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Meningitis Toll Climbs Over 300

0 reads
Leave a comment

 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has increased the tally of cases to 308, which includes 304 cases of fungal meningitis and four cases of joint infections. The latest case is in Georgia, the 17th state affected by the outbreak that has killed 23 people. The outbreak occurred due to contaminated vials of methylprednisolone acetate, an injectable steroid used to treat back and joint pain, which were  made by the NECC (New England Compounding Center) in Framingham, Mass..

If you have concerns, see the affected states and who to contact here.

An investigation of the NECC facility disclosed black specks of fungus floating in steroid vials, dirty floor mats and a leaking boiler in the room adjacent to the sterile area where the vials of contaminated steroids were assembled, and the company has been shut down.

Meningitis Toll climbs Over 300

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Mississippi State House Candidate Shot Himself And Wife…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Premiere Of Netflix's "Bright" - Red Carpet
Will Smith Gave Jaden Priceless Advice For His…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
10 items
#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations
 2 days ago
07.18.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
Beyonce Releasing New “Lion King” Album On July…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Popularity Of Nintendo's New Augmented Reality Game Pokemon Go Drives Company Stock Up
FaceApp Shows What Celebrities Look Like 50 Years…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Does Jermaine Dupri…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close