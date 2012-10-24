Meningitis Toll climbs Over 300

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has increased the tally of cases to 308, which includes 304 cases of fungal meningitis and four cases of joint infections. The latest case is in Georgia, the 17th state affected by the outbreak that has killed 23 people. The outbreak occurred due to contaminated vials of methylprednisolone acetate, an injectable steroid used to treat back and joint pain, which were made by the NECC (New England Compounding Center) in Framingham, Mass..

If you have concerns, see the affected states and who to contact here.

An investigation of the NECC facility disclosed black specks of fungus floating in steroid vials, dirty floor mats and a leaking boiler in the room adjacent to the sterile area where the vials of contaminated steroids were assembled, and the company has been shut down.

