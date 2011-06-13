60% of Women Admit They Fake Orgasm‏

Approximately 60% of women have faked an orgasm during intercourse or oral sex, according to research from Temple University.

It isn’t just to make her partner feel more secure in his prowess – women often over-emote due to personal insecurities and a fear of intimacy, according to Live Science magazine.

The survey included women over 25 who admitted to faking orgasms and would speak freely about their sexual habits and thoughts.

Many of these women said they faked it because they felt insecure about the fact they weren’t able to have an orgasm in the first place.

Others said they simply wanted to get it over with.

The reasons behind the faked pleasure are complex, said a Temple University researcher. Women who emote in an effort to quickly end sexual intercourse might do so because they have difficulty allowing others to get close to them or feel disconnected from their partner, said Temple researcher Erin Cooper.

Cooper said she found the survey results to be extremely disturbing.

Females aren’t the only ones who are pretending in the bedroom.

Nearly 20% of men say they don’t derive pleasure from sex – and over 25% admit to have faked an orgasm at least once.

The main reason why men do it? To spare their partner’s feelings.

