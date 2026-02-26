Listen Live

If you enjoyed both the Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Shows, you should know that a Black woman did that. 

Charm La’Donna, who is from Compton, choreographed the last two Super Bowls, fusing “precision, attitude, and culture storytelling.”

In this episode of Black Joy Blazers, we pay tribute to Charm La’Donna and those who came before her. Black dancers like Camille A. Brown,  Carmen de Lavallade, Abdel Salaam, and Katherine Dunham paved the way by using their artistry to express Black love and tell Black stories.

This Black History Month, Black Joy Blazers celebrates the Architects of Movement.

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

3 Children Injured In Newark Car Crash Involving ICE Agents

16hr

John Cornyn And Ken Paxton Fight Dirty Over US Senate Seat

17hr

20 Items

B-Side Bangers: Erykah Badu

17hr

DOJ Withheld Epstein Files Accusing Trump Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor

17hr

2:25

Are Boomers Working Too Long or Gen Z Expecting Promotions Too Fast?

18hr

Women's Empowerment Performers

Teddy Riley Says He Never Got Paid For Keith Sweat Album

18hr

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close