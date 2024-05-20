The Stone Soul Music and Food Festival is back!

Join us on Saturday, June 22nd on Brown’s Island for a day filled with the best of Richmond’s food and culture! Also featuring the hottest national artists such as Juvenile, Trina, Tamar Braxton, Backyard Band, Kim Burrell, Kelontae Gavin, Damon Little, Richmond’s very own Legacy Band, WanMor, Kenya Vaun, J. Howell, and Bobbi Storm.

Also dance to the sounds of DJ Lonnie B, DJ Dollaz, DJ Sir RJ, DJ J Dream, Aliyah the DJ, DJ Drake, and DJ Flava

Enjoy a beautiful summer day on the island while listening to your favorite songs and sampling the best vendors that Central Virginia has to offer, truly a day dedicated to a feel good time! You don’t want to miss the Stone Soul Music and Food festival!

Saturday June 22nd from 2pm-9pm!