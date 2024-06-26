You know we had to get the scoop on new music with our brothers WanMor, here’s our exclusive talk with the fellas before their live performance at Stone Soul 2024.
RELATED: The Best Moments at Stone Soul 2024
RELATED: Trina Reveals Her Favorite Albums, Talks New Era of Female Rappers and More!
Check out the interview below:
Ladies LOVE WanMor!! We Caught up with the Fellas Backstage at STONE SOUL 2024 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member
-
President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill
-
-
Justice For Julian Lewis: Use-Of-Force Experts Question Decision Not To Prosecute Trooper Who Killed Black Driver
-
Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000