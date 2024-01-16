THE D.L. HUGHLEY WEEKEND SHOW
Catch the D.L. Hughley Show Sundays from 10am to Noon on Kiss Richmond!
The D.L. Hughley Show is a daily entertainment afternoon drive program hosted by one of the brightest comedic minds of our time. Easily connecting with today’s Urban adults through great music and lively conversations, D.L.’s unique mix of comedy and social consciousness takes listeners on an entertaining ride of no holds barred conversations that are authentic and enlightening.
As co-host of the top ranked and Nationally Syndicated The D.L. Hughley Show, Jasmine Sanders keeps listeners intrigued with humor, news, interviews and more. She matches D.L. Hughley’s wit adding her own flair.
