CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Y’all, We Want Tom Hank’s Zaddy Beard To Get Us Pregnant. We’re Not Alone.

Posted December 6, 2019

Look…never in a million years did we ever think that Tom Hanks, damn Forest Gump, could go from Mr. Rogers to Zaddy in one breath. Actually…we didn’t think he would ever achieve Zaddy status period.

Maybe this marks the true end of days, but here we are with Mr. Hanks out here with a beard and getting all the Black women on Beyonce’s Internet in their feelings.

Let us introduce you to Tom’s sexy gray facial hair thanks to a recent panel hosted by The Hollywood Reporter including Hanks, Shia LaBeouf, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Jamie Foxx, and Adam Sandler

Get into this even closer. BOOM!

YAAASSSS!!!


Now look. Ain’t no one saying he’s on Idris Elba’s level. But for a 63-year-old white man who isn’t bothering anyone, minding his own business and to our knowledge has been unproblematic over the years, this is what aging and sexiness should look like.

Of course, the sistas saw this pic—and with good reason—lost their damn collective minds. And the second we get something trending, it’s a wrap!

So here are all the times that Black Twitter wanted Tom Hanks’ beard to get them pregnant, thought cause of the beard he is one of us and more:

Y’all, We Want Tom Hank’s Zaddy Beard To Get Us Pregnant. We’re Not Alone.  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About
 22 hours ago
12.09.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Strips Into Iconic Versace Dress…
 22 hours ago
12.09.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For…
 23 hours ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 23 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 24 hours ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
27 items
KYS Tastemakers Series: Jorja Smith [Photos + Video]
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety,…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
BET’s ‘Twas The Chaos Before Christmas Cast’ Talks…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close