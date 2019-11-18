2019’s Top R&B Songs To Add To Your Playlist

From velvety ballads to rhythmic grooves R&B reigned supreme in 2019. We saw dynamic duets from Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Heavyweights like Mary J. Blige and fresh faces including, Fifth Harmony alumna, Normani also dominated the charts with massive hits.
Get ready to update your playlist! Check out the hottest songs of 2019:
1. “Spirit” by Beyoncé
2. “Steady Love” by India Arie
3. “Talk” by Khalid
4. “No Guidance” by Chris Brown ft. Drake
5. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
6. “Please Me” by Cardi B and Bruno Mars
7. “Love Again” by Brandy and Daniel Caesar
8. “Motivation” by Normani
9. “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys ft. 21 Savage and Miguel
10. “Juice” by Lizzo
11. “Morning” by Teyana Taylor, ft. Kehlani
12. “BMO” by Ari Lennox
13. “Juicy” by Doja Cat
14. “Dancing With A Stranger” by Sam Smith, ft. Normani
15. “Mr. Big Shot” by Nicole Bus
16. “Me + You” by Monica
17. “Playing Games” by Summer Walker, ft. Bryson Tiller
18. “When You Love Somebody” by Robin Thicke
19. “What You Did” by Mahalia, ft. Ella Mai
20. “U Say” by The Bonfyre, ft. 6lack
21. “Nights Like This” by Kehlani, ft. Ty Dolla $ign
22. “Know” by Mary J Blige
23. “Binz” by Solange
24. “Something Keeps Calling” by Raphael Saadiq, ft. Rob Bacon