The Sublime Looks We Loved From Laquan Smith’s NYFW Show

Posted 9 hours ago

We were already looking forward to Laquan Smith’s NYFW show, but when the in-demand designer announced it would be at the Empire State Building we got really excited! As expected, he didn’t disappoint. With splendid ready-to-wear looks that can go from day to night with the switch of a feathery duster, his collection gave what needed to be gave.

Laquan sent dozens of looks down the runway that showcased his unmatched ability to accentuate the best of your silhouette. The collection is full of pieces we didn’t know we needed and that’s the beauty of his elevated designs, the aesthetic is sexy and relatable. From metallic blue pants to flesh-toned pairings and luxurious sheer moments, his looks are everyday statement pieces.

Check out all the looks, we’re swooning over.

1. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

2. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

3. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

4. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

5. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

6. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

7. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

8. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

9. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

10. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

11. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

12. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

13. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

14. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

15. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

16. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

17. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

18. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

19. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

20. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

21. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

22. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

23. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

