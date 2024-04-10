Babyface, 65

Q-Tip, 54

Steven Seagal, 72

Sofia Carson, 31

David Harbour, 49 (Stranger Things)

Orlando Jones, 56 (Dr. Lee on Drummline)

Mandy Moore, 40

Jamie Chung, 41

AJ Michalka, 33 (Disney’s Aly & AJ)

Haley Joel Osment, 36 (The little kid in Forest Gump, I See Dead People kid in 6th Sense)

John Madden would have been 87 (NFL broadcaster and video game who died in 2021)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Biden Takes Another Swing at Student Loan Debt and more was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. President Biden Takes Another Swing at Student Loan Debt Source:Getty President Biden Takes Another Swing at Student Loan Debt

What You Need to Know: During his most recent campaign stop, President Joe Biden presented a plan of student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans. President Biden began the week in Wisconsin, specifically the college town of Madison. During his stop in a crucial state, Mr. Biden announced a revamped plan to bring relief to those who are drowning as a result of student loan debt. Last June, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against President Biden’s original $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Under President Biden’s “Plan B,” presented Monday, more than 30 million Americans would see their student debt reduced, or eliminated altogether.

2. Should We Care About the National Debt? Source:Getty Should We Care About the National Debt? WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: As the presidential election year enters its most harrowing season, you’ll hear about the $34 trillion green gorilla in the room: the national debt. However, the national debt functions a lot differently than what you may owe your creditors. And it all begs the question: Should the average American worry about the national debt? America spends more money than it makes. Whether or not that’s a good thing depends on who you ask. Democrats think it means the government is investing in the country. Republicans say the government’s role is financially irresponsible. Past Presidents like Barack Obama with his Obamacare plan, Ronald Reagan with his War on Drugs, and President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed all raised the national debt considerably. Hence, the correct answer is somewhere in the middle.

3. How Does PCOS Impact Your Health? Source:Getty How Does PCOS Impact Your Health? What You Need to Know: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a complex condition that affects millions of women, and it disproportionately impacts Black women. 1 in 10 women of childbearing age are diagnosed with PCOS, according to the Office on Women’s Health. An article in Capital B last year reported that there is little research as to why we are disproportionately affected by the condition and up to 75% with the condition remain underdiagnosed. We need to lead conversations about PCOS and what it means for our community regarding symptoms, treatment, and well-being.

4. Trans Athletes Should Be Allowed to Play, Coach Dawn Staley Says Source:Getty Trans Athletes Should Be Allowed to Play, Coach Dawn Staley Says WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: During a news conference on Saturday, a reporter named Dan Zaksheske asked the South Carolina women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Staley, whether she believed “biological males” should be included in women’s sports. “I’m on the opinion of if you’re a woman, you should play,” Staley said. “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion.” According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, only 34 trans athletes have openly competed in college sports. However, there are more than 500,000 participants total in the NCAA athletics.