Red Carpet Arrivals: Keke Palmer Suits Up At The 55th NAACP Awards

The 55th NAACP Awards is here after a week-long celebration of Black excellence. Held at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, the ceremony brought out some of our favorite Black celebrity stars in film, T.V., music, social media, and fashion. Queen Latifah returned as the show’s host.
While NAACP announced awardees throughout this week, tonight’s show also highlighted Taraji P. Henson for her supporting role in “The Color Purple,” Quinta Brunson for her role in “Abbott Elementary,” and Damson Idris, who won his first NAACP award for “Snowfall.”
Known to be an event “for us, by us,” with years of historic significance, the NAACP’s Image Awards have transformed into a fabulous family reunion. To that end, we watched our “culture cousins” dap, hug, joke, laugh, and take pictures.
Kyla Pratt and Halle Bailey have a fangirl moment.
One moment before the show we enjoyed seeing was an adorable interaction between Kyla Pratt and Halle Bailey. The two gushed over each other, complimented their fits and beauty looks, and hugged. Halle’s boyfriend, DDG, stood beside Halle while the two chatted.
Kyla, who served as BET’s pre-show host, praised Halle and her DDG for their new roles as parents and baby Halo. Kyla wore a white gown with a bubble hem, while Halle gave the girlies a jewel-toned green fashion moment.
“I’m wishing you so much love and so much luck,” Kyla is heard saying on a BET video to the young couple.
Aww! Damson Idris brought his mother to the NAACP Awards.
We also can’t get enough of a heartwarming moment between Damson Idris and his mother. The two arrived on the red carpet with huge smiles on their faces.
Onlookers could feel the love and pride between the two. Cameras caught Damson leaning over and kissing his mother on the carpet.
Usher and Keke Palmer link up “Their Way.”
Onlookers also felt the love and excitement between Usher and his former music video bae, Keke Palmer. “My boy!” Keke greeted Usher in a video captured by BET. Usher, who was awarded the NAACP President’s Award, and his new wife, Jenn Goicoechea, were also arriving on the carpet.
Usher and Keke then turned and posed together, matching each other’s fly.
Black Celebrity Style Slays At The 2024 NAACP Awards
The red carpet—or gold in the NAACP’s case—style was just as lit as the celebrities’ personal moments and interactions. Black Hollywood did not disappoint with trendy looks, over-the-top style, and dramatic moments.
While greeting Usher, our homegirl Keke served in a black and white tuxedo menswear look from Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabanna. She wore a stark white blazer, black trousers with a cummerbund, and a single rose pin corsage. She pulled her hair back in a tight bun and wore dramatic makeup.
“The Color Purple” leading ladies Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson all stepped on necks as they walked onto the NAACP carpet. Fantasia wore a white Monot body-hugging gown with black gloves. Danielle Brooks wore a black long-sleeve gown, showing off her curves. And Taraji brightened up the night in a yellow floral sculpted gown.
Scroll for more red carpet looks that we loved below – and see live show moments you may have missed here.
Red Carpet Arrivals: Keke Palmer Suits Up At The 55th NAACP Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino attended the 55th Annual NAACP Awards looking like the winner she is. We love her white halter-style gown with a dramatic bow. Fantasia’s matching black opera gloves are the “chef’s kiss.”
2. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey dazzles on the 55th NAACP Image Awards mainstage. The media mogul wears a form-fitting long-sleeve purple gown.
3. UsherSource:Getty
Usher, winner of the NAACP President’s Award, gives swaggy sophistication following the NAACP ceremony. He wears an all-black suit with a black satin jacket and pants and an open-front button-down blouse. The R&B crooner pairs his tux with silver and diamond chains. We swoon!
4. Gail BeanSource:Getty
Gail Bean is another actress turning heads in all-black. She oozed sophistication in a black satin gown with a trumpet-style skirt that fit her like a glove.
5. Jonathan Majors and Meagan GoodSource:Getty
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good continue to show their love for each other. Arriving in black fits, the two look fabulous at the 2024 NAACP Awards. Standing next to her man, Meagan was unapologetically sexy in a black and sheer lace gown with a deep plunge neckline.
6. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson is a couture vision in Del Core. Styled by Wayman and Micah, the actress and author wore a yellow 3-D flower bodice gown and a mini train.
7. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph is making everyone (lime) green with envy. She chooses a bright neon green sequin gown with a sheer cape and sheer skirt for the NAACP Awards. Her gown is from infamous formal wear designer Georges Hobeika. The style and color is a refreshing and trendy style for the “Abbott Elementary” actress. We are here for it.
8. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi is fine in Ferragamo! The Harvard grad and actress wears a sophisticated black gown with a patent-leather bodice and a sleeveless design.
9. Danielle PinnockSource:Getty
Danielle Pinnock wears a voluminous jade green and white gown on the NAACP’s gold carpet. Her matching dramatic sleeve and skirt are a moment.
10. Vivica A. FoxSource:Getty
Vivica A. Fox loves glam, and glam loves her. She wows on the gold carpet in an ornate beaded jumpsuit from Ese Azenabor paired with Prada heels.
11. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey looks fabulous on the 55th NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Wearing a jewel-green gown, the “In Your Hands” singer shows off her curves and gorgeous melanin skin.
12. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson is serving in all-white. For the 55th NAACP Image Awards, the actress and creator wore a beaded Naeem Khan gown with a classic V-neck and high waist design.
13. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day’s cobalt blue moment is not to be played with! The singer is unapologetically sexy in a fitted gown with a high slit and an over-the-top shaggy fur duster.
14. Naturi NaughtonSource:Getty
Naturi Naughton is giving golden goddess in LA! We love her bronze-gold Marchesa crushed velvet gown and formal updo.
15. The YusefsSource:Getty
Some of our favorite influencers Nasteha Yusuf and Nuni Yusuf bring editorial fashion to the 2024 NAACP Awards. The sisters wear complimentary powder blue and canary yellow to the Black Excellence event.
16. Kyla PrattSource:Getty
Kyla Pratt was BET’s pre-event host for the NAACP’s pinnacle event. While on the mic, she gives feminine energy in a white tube dress with a voluminous bubble hem.
17. Michelle ButeauSource:Getty
Michelle Buteau attended the 55th NAACP Image Awards in a brown satin dress we love. The comedian complimented the earthy tone with a green strappy shoe.
18. Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris ElbaSource:Getty
It’s date night with the NAACP, and we love to see it. Matching each other’s swag, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba dazzle on the red carpet. Sabrina, known as a front-row fashion girlie, is rocking a nude-brown gown from Versace.
19. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty
Eva Marcille is runway-ready in a look straight from NYFW. The supermodel actress wore Falguni Shane Peacock to the NAACP Awards. The outfit included a sequin sheer maxi shirt and a cropped dramatic shoulder blazer.
20. MC LyteSource:Getty
MC Lyte shows a little leg on the 2024 NAACP carpet. Looking stunning, the hip-hop icon wears a deep red velvet one-shoulder dress with a long sash detail.
21. Michelle MitchenorSource:Getty
Michelle Mitchenor is giving classic red carpet glam at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. She poses with her hip to the side wearing a black satin gown from Valdrin Sahiti with a trumpet-style train.
22. Skyh Black and KJ SmithSource:Getty
Skyh Black and KJ Smith are another shining example of Black Love at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. The BET stars look gorgeous in silver and black formal looks.