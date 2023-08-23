99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Radio One Richmond Presents: Prep for Success 2023 Presented by Anthem Health Keepers Plus and Behavioral Health Services of Virginia

Published on August 23, 2023

On Saturday August 19th, Radio One Richmond stations kicked off the back-to-school season with its annual Prep for Success back to school bash. This event featured free school supplies,  over 10 vendors, resources, free haircuts and hair styles, giveaways and more. 

Check out more photos below!

Radio One Richmond Presents: Prep for Success 2023 Presented by Anthem Health Keepers Plus and Behavioral Health Services of Virginia  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

