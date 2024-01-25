There are three things you should know about NeNe Leakes: She was born a blonde – you can’t tell me differently, she has her PhD in reading folks to filth, and she can serve glamor in her sleep. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG was introduced to our television screens in 2008, and she quickly positioned herself as our generation’s queen of Reality TV. Her catchy clapbacks created some of the most notorious viral moments (who can forget “Close your legs to married men”), and thanks to the 56-year-old personality, people are reluctant to claiming their white refrigerators.
MUST READ: ‘I Said What I Said’: NeNe Leakes On Speaking Up, Speaking Out And Speaking Joy Over Her Life
NeNe Leakes and blonde hair go together real bad.
And while her comedic approach to life is what keeps her on our radar, we’ve also become obsessed with her naturally blonde mane that is usually styled to perfection. When she first joined the RHOA cast, the Georgia Peach sported a short cut with a dirty blonde hue.
By 2011, the starlet transitioned to strawberry blonde hue that perfectly complimented her melanin.
And by the end of 2011, Leakes was ready to embrace her platinum blonde baddie era, which could also be dubbed her villain era. The blonder she got, the more classic the clapbacks were.
As the seasons progressed, Leakes alternated between her once signature short cut and longer styles, including bobs, center-part buss downs, and bangs. Throughout her time on television, including her 13-season run on Housewives, her scripted role on NBC’s The New Normal, her reoccurring role in the third season of Glee, and her role as a contestant on the 11th installment of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice, Leakes stayed true to her naturally blonde roots.
Leakes’ blonde hair has remained consistent throughout her span in the entertainment industry. In case you missed it, here is more proof that our cover girl is in her blonde baddie era.
NeNe Leakes Lives In Her Blonde Baddie Era was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. NeNe Leakes at the National Women’s History Museum BrunchSource:Getty
NeNe’s blunt bob at the National Women’s History Museum Brunch just might be my favorite hairstyle on the actress.
2. NeNe Leakes at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy PartySource:Getty
NeNe Leakes went for a soft and romantic look at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party. She wore her hair in a ponytail with subtle curls that rested on her shoulder.
3. NeNe Leakes at the 2019 A3C Festival & ConferenceSource:Getty
Hello, bangs! NeNe Leakes spoke onstage during A3C Festival & Conference at AmericasMart in 2019 rocking blunt bangs that perfectly framed her face.
4. NeNe Leakes on the set of “Extra”Source:Getty
NeNe Leakes paid a visit to “Extra” and judging from her shoulder-length bob, she did not come to play any games.
5. NeNe Leakes at the 50 Shades of Key Glock BET Awards After PartySource:Getty
We love a good center part buss down slay, and NeNe Leakes did not disappoint. She served up inches at the 50 Shades of Key Glock BET Awards After Party.