Music That Your Parents Were DEFINITELY Dancing To At Freaknik

Published on March 20, 2024

Freaknik: Greatest Party Never Told asset

Source: Hulu / hulu


The highly-anticipated (and, for some people, fear-inducing) documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, is finally hitting Hulu on March 21. What started as a simple gathering for Atlanta’s HBCU students in 1983 quickly grew into one of the largest (if not the largest) Spring Break destination for African-Americans in the late 1980s through 1990s.

Yes, it was a time for Black joy, riding around in your Jeep with those extra speakers, and shutting down every nearby interstate. While, yes, it did have its dark moments, leading up to Freaknik’s inevitable demise in the late 1990s, it was a time for college kids to simply enjoy life before social media or camera phones in general were a thing.

Perhaps the most memorable part of Freaknik was the amazing music that blew up during that time. Atlanta & Miami Bass Music was starting to rise, with artists such as Jermaine Dupri and “Uncle” Luke Campbell leading the charge. Southern Hip-Hop would soon become a musical juggernaut, and Freaknik is partially responsible for that. Plus, of course, there were some good vibes from artists outside the Southern region too.

So, while you wait to catch your mom & dad’s old VHS tape in the documentary, let’s take a look back at the music that helped make Freaknik what it was!

Scroll down for some of our Freaknik Faves!

1. Uncle Luke – “Scarred” (ft. Verb & Trick Daddy)

2. Ghost Town DJs – “My Boo”

3. 69 Boyz – “Tootsee Roll”

4. 2Pac – “I Get Around”

5. Uncle Luke – “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)

6. Diamond – “Bankhead Bounce” (ft. D-Roc)

7. Playa Poncho & LA Sno – “Whatz Up, Whatz Up”

8. Splack Pack – “Scrub The Ground”

9. Tag Team – “Whoomp! (There It Is)”

10. Inoj – “Love You Down”

11. Freak Nasty – “Da Dip”

12. Lathun – “Freak It”

13. 12 Gauge – “Dunkie Butt”

14. Uncle Luke – “It’s Your Birthday”

Music That Your Parents Were DEFINITELY Dancing To At Freaknik

