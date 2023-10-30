Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lil’ Kim appeared to have had a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the appeared to have had a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the 2023 ONE MusicFest in Atlanta over the weekend. Videos of the fashion faux pas have since gone viral.

In the captures, Lil’ Kim walks across the stage in between songs. She is dressed in all black like the omen, complete with a black corset, dark shades, and textured velvet tights.

As she steps, she notices something on her outfit isn’t quite right. “What do I got for ya’ll next,” Lil’ Kim is heard saying to the crowd in the video. “Panties coming down, oooh.” Following the exclamation, videos show the Queen Bee slipping a pair of black panties over her black Fendi combat boots and throwing them toward the crowd.

The historic beat for “No Time” featuring Puff Daddy drops after her toss. And the hip-hop fashion icon goes back to flawlessly ripping the stage.

When The Grinch Meets The Queen Bee: Lil’ Kim and Sukihana’s On-Stage Moment

Lil’ Kim’s panties weren’t the only thing surprising fans during the raptress’ Peach festival performance. The crowd erupted after Lil’ Kim brought Baddies East star Sukihana on stage.

Joining the legend, Suki turned heads in all neon green, complete with matching boots, fur vest, and buss down middle part wig. Sukihana describes her fashion moment as “the real Grinch” on Instagram. See the meeting of the two femcees below.

Lil’ Kim and Suki were among several stylish celebrities seen on and off stage during the two-day festival. Other stage slayers included Janet Jackson, Meg Thee Stallion, Tems, Coco Jones, Yoyo, and Trina. Like Lil’ Kim, each brought their own style and flavor to the stage. Janet gave us futuristic vibes, Meg made us want to walk around in fabulous fur for no reason, Coco was a dream in black lace, and Trina reminded us of the power of colorful sequins.

See all top fashion moments below.

Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com