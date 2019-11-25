CLOSE
Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop

Posted November 25, 2019

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Jazmine Sullivan debuted a bold new do on social media this weekend and the Lions, Tigers & Bears singer is inspiring fans to do the big chop! Jazmine is following in the footsteps of other celebrity women who traded in their wigs for a more natural look.

Tamar Braxton recently shaved her hair off her tresses, crediting her desire to be free from wigs and weaves as the determining factor. Jazmine has yet to comment on her new look, but we love it!

