India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows

Looks like respectability politics is alive and well.

Over the weekend, neo-soul singer India.Arie shared some thoughts about the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Specifically, she shared her thoughts on rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s twerk-worthy performance.

The “Hot Girl Coach” delivered a jam-packed headlining show during the weekend-long festival, with videos of her twerking “bootcamp” featuring several of her fans making the rounds on social media. Also making an appearance is soul singer Janelle Monáe, who made headlines of her own earlier in the weekend by flashing the audience during her performance.

Well, needless to say, India was not here for it. She posted her thoughts on social media: “Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG [ON] A STAGE. No.”

The “I Am Not My Hair” singer continued, “Is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO. So when we as a culture make something like this main stream, it shows a lack of discretion [and] discernment.”

She went on to say that she does love both Meg and Janelle “the way I love us all,” but that she doesn’t love the moment.

Of course, Twitter is going to tweet, so we had plenty to say about India’s comments. Check out some below!

