HomeTJMS

Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings [WATCH]

Posted August 2, 2019

We’re accustomed to Idris Elba making us hot but the tables have turned.

Elba sat down with “First We Feast” for a plate of spicy wings and good conversation. It started off as if Elba wasn’t phased by the wing spice, even joking at one point, “I must say I expected some real competition with these hot wings.”

But the sentiment didn’t last long because by the end of the interview Elba was feeling the heat.

In the interview, Elba talked about everything from London Hip-Hop to “The Wire”. Elba even revealed that the show’s casting director asked for him to hide his accent during the audition process. He revealed, “She said ‘I love you, I gotta bring you into this audition, but you have to promise that you can’t tell him you’re from East London.’”

Watch the full video above to hear more from our favorite UK import and see which wing flavor took him out!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Here are five more entertaining “First We Feast” interviews below.

Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Latest
7 items
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El…
 2 days ago
08.04.19
26 itemsPrep For Success Back To School Drive
See Pictures From The Prep For Success Back…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Run That Back With Aladdin Da Prince &…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Prison
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Congrats Mama! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
12 items
Y’alls Triffling President Made Fun Of Rep. Cummings’…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close