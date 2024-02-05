Listen Live
History: NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winners

Published on February 5, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

The NBA All-Star 3-point contest has been a beloved tradition since its inception in 1986.

It began with Larry Bird‘s inaugural victory and has since witnessed thrilling performances from notable players.

Legends like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Craig Hodges have showcased their marksmanship, with some securing multiple titles.

Memorable moments and exceptional records have contributed to the contest’s rich history, making it a highly anticipated feature of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Take a look below to see year-by-year who won the NBA All-Star 3 Point Contest.

1. 1986 | Larry Bird (Celtics)

2. 1987 | Larry Bird (Celtics)

3. 1988 | Larry Bird (Celtics)

4. 1989 | Dale Ellis (Sonics)

5. 1990 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)

6. 1991 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)

7. 1992 | Craig Hodges (Bulls)

8. 1993 | Mark Price (Cavs)

9. 1994 | Mark Price (Cavs)

10. 1995 | Glen Rice (Heat)

11. 1996 | Tim Legler (Wizards)

12. 1997 | Steve Kerr (Bulls)

13. 1998 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)

14. 2000 | Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)

15. 2001 | Ray Allen (Bucks)

16. 2002 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)

17. 2003 | Peja Stojakovic (Kings)

18. 2004 | Voshon Lenard (Nuggets)

19. 2005 | Quentin Richardson (Suns)

20. 2006 | Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs)

21. 2007 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)

22. 2008 | Jason Kapono (Raptors)

23. 2009 | Daequan Cook (Heat)

24. 2010 | Paul Pierce (Celtics)

25. 2011 | James Jones (Heat)

26. 2012 | Kevin Love (Timberwolves)

27. 2013 | Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)

28. 2014 | Marco Belinelli (Spurs)

29. 2015 | Stephen Curry (Warriors)

30. 2016 | Klay Thompson (Warriors)

31. 2017 | Eric Gordon (Rockets)

32. 2018 | Devin Booker (Suns)

33. 2019 | Joe Harris (Nets)

34. 2020 | Buddy Hield (Kings)

35. 2021 | Steph Curry (Warriors)

36. 2022 | Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

37. 2023 | Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)

