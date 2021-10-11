Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

HomeNews

For years we have acknowledged Italian explorer Christopher Columbus as the man who discovered the “new world” which became the Americans. Reasons include some of the false information we received in our history books. What we have come to find out as we unpack true history is the violence and famine Columbus brought with him. So much so that cities are choosing not honor Columbus in favor of Indigenous People’s Day, which places the spotlight on the invaluable contributions Indigenous peoples have given to this country.

So while we will not acknowledge Christopher Columbus, there are some amazing Christopher’s to acknowledge on this day. From the many rappers who have been given the name, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of our era and some actors who are called Christopher, here’s who we do give credit.

 

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

Christopher George Latore Wallace Source:Getty

2. Christopher Lee Rios

Christopher Lee Rios Source:Getty

Big Pun!

3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

Christopher Maurice "Chris" Brown Source:Getty

Breezy!

4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

Christopher Brian "Chris" Bridges Source:Getty

Luda!

5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Christopher 'Kid' Reid and Christopher 'Play' Martin Source:Getty

Rappers

6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

Christopher Julius "Chris" Rock III Source:Getty

Comedian

7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

Christopher Robert "Chris" Evans Source:Getty

Captain America

8. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Source:Getty

Thor

9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Christopher Michael "Chris" Pratt Source:Getty

Star Lord

10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

Christopher Emmanuel Paul Source:Getty

& Chris, Jr.

11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

Christopher Whitelaw "Chris" Pine Source:Getty

Captain Kirk

12. Marion Christopher Barry

Marion Christopher Barry Source:Getty

The Late Son of Marion Barry

13. Christopher Wesson Bosh

Christopher Wesson Bosh Source:Getty

2-Time NBA World Champion

14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

Christopher "Chris" Tucker Source:Getty

Actor/Comedian/Smokey

15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Christopher "Chris" Anthony John Martin Source:Getty

Coldplay!

16. Christopher Keith Irvine

Christopher Keith Irvine Source:Getty

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

17. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Christopher Allen Lloyd Source:Getty

Doc! (Back To The Future)

18. Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken Source:Getty

Actor (Real Name Roland)

